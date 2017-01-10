Loving star Ruth Negga appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, where she bigged up the Irish TV industry and joked about growing up with just two channels.

The former Love/Hate actress, who was born in Ethiopia and raised in Limerick, told the host: "I remember when I was growing up in Ireland there were only two channels and on Saturdays they didn't start until, like, midday. So you'd be staring at the TV waiting for midday for the channels to come on."

However, she went on to assure the audience: "We've progressed now; we have a thriving TV industry."

Negga attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, where she was nominated for her role in the Jeff Nichols drama Loving.

Although she lost out on the Best Actress award to Elle's Isabelle Huppert, all was not lost, as acting legend Meryl Streep gave her a shout out onstage.

Negga told Kimmel the night "was great craic" and said she's still "sort of floating" after being mentioned in Streep's speech.

Still buzzing from a great night at the Globes

When Kimmel asked her if she knew Streep personally, Negga said: "No, not at all", adding jokingly "it was a bit creepy."

"I couldn't believe it. It was incredibly surreal and just a complete dream come true. I have been such a fan of hers for so long," she said.

The actress, who is dating her Preacher co-star Dominic Cooper, brought her cousin David to the Globes, joking that the "rest of my family are furious".

However, her cousin was a shoo-in for a plus-one as they've known each other since they were three, are best friends and are both film nuts.

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in Loving

When Kimmel alluded to US President-elect Donald Trump's tweets calling Streep "overrated", Negga replied: "Unbelievable. I can't cope with that! It's just…what planet?!"

The 35-year-old star is now gearing up for the Oscar nominations announcement on January 24, and admitted that she's been dreaming of winning an Oscar since she was young.

"Yeah, I'll have one of those [Academy Award]," she said. "When you're seven you think, 'Yeah I'll get one of those', but as you get older you go, 'Hmm a bit of work involved in that!'"