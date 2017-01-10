It's hardly surprising but Ed Sheeran is insisting that he doesn’t care whether or not he's considered a credible recording artist.

The singer-songwriter returned last Friday after a three-year break with two new songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, with both tracks immediately smashing the Spotify record for most streams in one day.

But despite his popularity, some music fans continue to dismiss Sheeran's musical talent.

In an interview on UK station Radio X, the singer insisted: "I don’t really care. I had Van Morrison take me for breakfast and tell me he loved me and I've had Eric Clapton come to my house for dinner - I've gone to his house for dinner and he tells me that he likes my music.

"Those are the two people that got me started in music and they like me,” he added. "Why the hell would I care about someone I've never met who I don’t know their opinion and I don't know them as people?

"But I do know that my heroes like my music, so I don't care If I'm credible or not, because In their world I am and that makes me credible in my world."

Sheeran added: “I see a lot of people taking pops at me . . . People that I don't listen to their music, they'll have a pop as if I'm meant to care. And I don't at all.”

In an interview on 2frm on Monday, Sheeran said he was on the lookout for Irish dancers to appear in a video for one of two new songs about Ireland that he has penned for his upcoming third album, ÷.