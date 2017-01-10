Dannii Minogue may be back judging talent on British TV but she hasn't spoken to X Factor boss Simon Cowell since she left the show in 2010.

Now part of the BBC's Let It Shine lineup, the Australian star had spent the last few years back in her native country, performing similar televisual duties.

There were rumours of a fling between Minogue and Cowell during her spell at The X Factor between 2006 and 2010, when they were both judges on the talent contest.

Speaking to The Sun, Minogue revealed that she hasn't spoken to Cowell since she left the show over six years ago.

"I haven't spoken to him and I have no idea what he's said about the show," she said. "I have had zero contact with X Factor since I left. I haven't seen it."

Minogue, who split from Kris Smith, the father of her son Ethan, in April 2012, described 2011 as "an awful time" as she suffered from a severe thyroid condition after giving birth and going through troubling times with Smith.

"I was getting thinner by the day and even when it was hot outside I was freezing cold. I was beside myself," she said.

"But it was because my hair started coming out in clumps that I knew it was more than post-natal exhaustion, and so I went to have a blood test."

The 45-year-old former pop star insisted that those dark days are behind her and now feels "so much better" and is "genuinely happy" with where she is in her life.