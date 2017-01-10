Fans and celebrities across the globe will remember David Bowie today with a series of events and concerts marking a year since the musician died aged 69, on January 10, 2016.

The music icon continuously offered an alternative to music fans as he repeatedly reinvented his look, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, up until his final record Blackstar - a death-shrouded farewell released days before he died of cancer.

In Dublin, the Light House cinema in Smithfield is showing the David Bowie Is documentary - which was produced by the Victoria & Albert Museum and celebrates the life of a "cultural icon".

After news of his death broke last year, fans took to the streets in his hometown Brixton to celebrate Bowie's life and music and a similar meet-up is expected one year later with a Facebook event garnering hundreds of attendees.

Across the pond, a Celebrating David Bowie concert is to be held in New York City, following a similar event in south London on Sunday.

The event will feature a number of Bowie's former band members and collaborators as well as singer-songwriter Mr Hudson, B-52s vocalist Kate Pierson and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield who famously recorded a version of Space Oddity when aboard the International Space Station.

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman led former band-mates and friends of the Ziggy Stardust star on stage for the sell-out show at the Brixton Academy in London on Sunday.

Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and La Roux were among the singers to perform a string of hits at the concert.

On what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday - Sunday, Janaury 8 - Vicar Street was home to The David Bowie Experience. The two-hour-plus set featured some of Bowie's best-known hits and material from Blackstar.

Bowie posthumously released a new EP over the weekend entitled No Plan, which includes Blackstar's Lazarus as well as three songs written for the Lazarus musical. They are believed to be his final recordings.

Also on Sunday, his widow Iman paid tribute to her husband of 24-years on social media, as she uploaded a drawing of a young Bowie wearing a Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt and wrote: "8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever."

David Bowie and wife Iman

Bowie's son, director Duncan Jones, wrote: "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight," alongside pictures of his father.

Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/O4St8GJu6G — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2017

The anniversary of his death comes just days after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.

A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night revealed that Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was recording the music video for Lazarus.