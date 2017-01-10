La La Land has topped award nomination lists again by landing an impressive eleven nominations from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Damien Chazelle's movie about two dreamers struggling to make ends meet in LA has already created waves on the award circuit, and was the biggest winner in Golden Globes history on Sunday night, winning in all seven categories.

The Hollywood musical is up for Best Film, while stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals received nine nominations, including Armagh's Seamus McGarvey for his stunning cinematography. Sci-fi film Arrival also clocked up nine nods, while Manchester by the Sea is up for six awards.

Dubliner Consolata Boyle also picked up a nomination for her costume design work on Florence Foster Jenkins. Boyle was previously BAFTA and Oscar nominated for The Queen.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and I, Daniel Blake took five nominations each. Moonlight and Florence Foster Jenkins were nominated four times.

The nominations were announced by Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at BAFTA's central London HQ.

The nominations follow last week's unveiling of the five actors in contention for this year's Rising Star prize, with Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga making the coveted list.

A public vote will decide whether Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges, Tom Holland, Ruth Negga or Anya Taylor-Joy receive the award.

The awards, hosted by Stephen Fry, will take place on Feb 12 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

You can watch Cooper and Turner announce the nominees here: