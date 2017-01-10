Amber Heard has branded Johnny Depp's request for $100,000 in court sanctions as ''outrageous''.

The 30-year-old actress, who wed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2015, has responded to Depp's request for legal fees along with refuting claims that she is dragging out the divorce settlement.

The pair reached an agreement in August which stated Depp would pay Heard $7 million as part of their divorce settlement.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, Amber claims that the request is ''contemptible and shocking'', as she still hasn't received any of the money promised to her.

The documents read: ''I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago.

''I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking.''

Heard's statement comes shortly after Depp claimed the Magic Mike star is seeking more money in their settlement in order to ''extend her fifteen minutes of fame''.

Legal documents submitted by Johnny state: ''Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees.''

Amber claimed: ''I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp].''