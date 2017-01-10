Tom Hiddleston has released a statement apologising for his "inelegantly expressed" Golden Globes acceptance speech that was widely criticised on social media.

During Sunday night's awards ceremony Hiddleston was named the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Night Manager.

While accepting his award, Hiddleston shared a story with the audience about a recent trip he made to South Sudan with the United Nations Children's Fund, but many viewers were left unimpressed.

The speech was described by some Twitter users as "self-centred", "boring" and an opportunity for the actor to "brag" about his humanitarian work.

Taking to Facebook, Hiddleston released a statement apologising for the "inelegantly expressed" speech saying it was a result of nerves.

"I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong," his post reads.

"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

After thanking the team behind The Night Manager and his co-stars, Hiddleston told the audience at the ceremony, "I recently went to South Sudan...with the United Nations Children’s Fund. I do a little bit of work with them, try to spread the word as best I can.

"One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a 'dirty beer' in humanitarian language.

"They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched The Night Manager.

"The idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people who work with UNICEF and Medecins Sans Frontieres and the World Food Programme who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken made me immensely proud," he said.