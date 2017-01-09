Brendan O'Carroll's alter ego Mrs Brown will host her own BBC chat show later this year in a series that is being described as featuring "celebrity guests, surprise audience shenanigans and outrageous stunts" in front of a live studio audience.

All Round to Mrs Brown's will air on Saturday nights on BBC One and will see Agnes Brown welcome celebrity guests into her parlour in what may be a echo of The Mrs Merton Show, the satirical chat show hosted by the late comedienne and actress Caroline Aherne.

"The entire cast is excited by this. I think Agnes may be worried that she'll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that's coming round!" said 61-year-old Finglas man O'Carroll.

Brendan O'Carroll with his wife and Mrs Brown co-star Jennifer Gibney

Speaking to BBC, Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: "Bringing one of our biggest comedy stars, Mrs Brown, to Saturday nights in 2017 with a new entertainment show is going to be full of fun and mischief and totally unpredictable."

Mrs Brown's Boys topped audience ratings over the Christmas period on RTÉ with an average of 607,500 viewers tuned in on Christmas Day to watch the antics of Agnes and her determination not to get an Xmas tree this year on Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy’s Forest.

The sitcom has been a hit on both RTÉ and BBC since 2011 and was voted the most popular of the 21st century in a Radio Times poll. In 2014, a big screen spin off Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie topped the Irish and UK box office.