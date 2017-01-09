Gogglebox star and recent I'm a Celebrity . . . winner Scarlett Moffatt has landed her dream job as she's joining Ant & Dec on Saturday Night Takeway.

The new Queen of the Jungle will be appearing live on the show this year alongside two of her Geordie heroes. Naturally, she's pretty chuffed with herself.

"I've watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember," she said of the show that first aired - believe it or not - in 2002.

"I'm such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all-time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream.

"I am so excited," she added. "I didn't think 2016 could be topped, but I really can't wait for my Saturday nights now."

As for the rest of the Takeaway crew Stephen Mulhern and Little Ant & Dec look set to return, but there's no word yet either way on whether former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts will be back.

There's speculation that Scarlett will be taking over from Ashley on Saturday Night Takeaway - but that's been denied.

"Scarlett is not replacing Ashley. This is a new role," a source told Digital Spy.