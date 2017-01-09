All eyes were on the Golden Globes winners (and of course the gúnas) today, but what were the other top moments that got people's tongues wagging? We've rounded up five of the funniest, and most cringeworthy, moments.

1. Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield lock lips

Many of Hollywood's hottest couple's attended the Golden Globes but the spontaneous act of affection everyone was talking about was the smooch between Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield. Deadpool star Reynolds lost out to La La Land's Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor in a musical or comedy category, and was enthusiastically commiserated with a kiss from his pal Garfield. Luckily, Reynolds' wife Blake Lively was a good sport and looked on the pair laughingly.

While Ryan Gosling was winning, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were kissing. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6yUIYoa8g4 — 9GAG (@9GAG) January 9, 2017

2. Brad Pitt got the best welcome of the night

Brad Pitt has been keeping a low profile of late in the midst of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, but the actor decided to make a surprise appearance at the Globes ceremony to introduce a clip to Moonlight. The dapperly turned-out star received a warm welcome from the crowd, especially his Hollywood friends such as Matt Damon who let out a huge cheer of support as he took to the stage.

As if there was any doubt, Brad Pitt's still got plenty—and we mean plenty—of fans at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/hWKJnchUJR pic.twitter.com/s8eHIKy0Ck — E! News (@enews) January 9, 2017

3. Emma Stone's awkward hug attempt

Oh the embarrassment. La La Land may have hacked up at this year's Globes, but many are still talking about Best Actress winner Emma Stone's awkwardly denied hug with the film's writer/director Damien Chazelle. After he was named the Best Screenplay winner, Stone went in for a congratulatory hug, as he was leaning in to kiss his partner Olivia. Poor Stone looked suitably mortified by the whole incident.

Emma Stone's awkward reaction to her double hug w/ Damien Chazelle was hilarious/reminded me of this: https://t.co/WK2P2hl2tZ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mww9hEPoaf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

4. Tom Hiddleston's humblebrag acceptance speech

Tom Hiddleston's acceptance speech for The Night Manager didn't go down quite as planned. The British actor was panned as being self-serving after reminiscing on his time in South Sudan doing charity work. He went on to compliment the TV series for being a source of entertainment to relief workers in the country during a time of crisis, while the crowd looked on in boredom. Christian Slater's face needs to be seen to be believed.

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017

5. Jimmy Fallon has lukewarm reaction as host

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's incredible opening monologues at the Globes set the bar pretty high for their successors, and Jimmy Fallon's debut gig got off to a rough start when his teleprompter failed, leading him to fluff and fluster his way through the opener.

However, things didn't look up after this, and many of the chat show host's jokes fell flat or wide of the mark, particularly his Donald Trump jibes, which came across as hypocritical after his Trump hair-mussing moment which is still fresh in people's minds.

His introduction of Amy Chastain and Eddie Redmayne to the tune of Cyprus Hill's Insane in the Membrane was another head-scratching moment.

While Fallon's hosting came across as awkward and forced at times, one moment of pure brilliance came in the form of Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell's extended introduction to the best animated film award. It's effortlessly funny and a little bit leftfield - more of that sort of thing please.

The Golden Globes and red carpet arrivals are on RTÉ2 tonight from 8.40pm.