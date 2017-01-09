Ed Sheeran has made music streaming history with his two comeback singles, reaching over 13 million global streams between the two releases.

After a year-long hiatus, Sheeran made his musical comeback last Friday by releasing not one, but two brand new singles, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

Both singles will feature on his upcoming third studio album ÷ [Divide].

Sheeran currently holds the top two chart positions on the iTunes chart in Ireland, the UK and USA and on Spotify's Irish, UK and Global charts.

The singles both broke Spotify's 'Day 1' streaming record, amassing over 13 million global streams between them.

The record was previously held by One Direction's Drag Me Down, which was released in August 2015.

Co-hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday, Sheeran described the album as "schizophrenic" with "lots of different sounds" and confirmed to host Scott Mills that an Irish folk group feature on the record.

"They're called Beoga," said Sheeran. "They're from Northern Ireland; they are really, really talented. They came to my house to stay and we made some songs. Two of them have made the record. It's jammy, it's folky."

Sheeran described new single Castle on the Hill as "a love song to Suffolk". The track - destined to become a new Sheeran stadium anthem - has a driving beat and guitars that nod to U2.

Shape of You, Sheeran revealed, was originally written with Rihanna in mind but he decided to keep it for himself as he couldn't really see her singing a lyric about "Van the Man".

A floor filler with a hip-hop beat, the track is powered by an irresistible chorus, with Sheeran singing, "I'm in love with your body". The song was co-written with Snow Patrol's Jonny McDaid.

Reflecting on his year out of the public eye, Sheeran said he spent time with Eric Clapton - discussing longevity in the music industry - and had breakfast with Van Morrison.

"So many people come and go. People, who are bigger than me, next minute they're not there," he said.

He also revealed that, rather randomly, the Game Of Thrones cast were some of the first people to hear his new tracks.

"I ended up going to a party where a lot of the Game Of Thrones lot were at. They all ended up back at my house. I'd never met some of them before and said 'do you want to hear some of my songs?"'