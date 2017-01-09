Peter Sarstedt, the British singer-songwriter best known for his 1969 number one hit Where Do You Go To (My Lovely), has died. He was 75 and had been battling the degenerative brain disease progressive supranuclear palsy for six years.

A statement released by his family said they were "with him to the last" and that his music would be missed by fans who had enjoyed his work over five decades.

Born in Delhi, Sarstedt was part of a musical family with brothers Richard, performing as Eden Kane; and Robin, performing as Clive Sands; also enjoying pop success.

During his career Peter Sarstedt released 14 albums, with his final record, Restless Heart, released in 2013, three years after his retirement from performing due to illness. Sarstedt's other singles included Frozen Orange Juice, Beirut, Take Off Your Clothes and I'm A Cathedral.

But it is for his storytelling on torch song Where Do You Go To (My Lovely) that he will be best remembered. The track won an Ivor Novello songwriting award and enjoyed a new lease of life when it appeared in director Wes Anderson's 2007 films Hotel Chevalier and The Darjeeling Limited.