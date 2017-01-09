Musical romance La La Land was the biggest winner in Golden Globes history on Sunday night, winning in all seven categories in which it was nominated - a new record that puts the movie in pole position for next month's Oscars.

The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-starring critics' favourite, which tells the story of two young performers trying to catch their big breaks in movies and music, won the awards for Best Actress, Actor, Best Film (Comedy or Musical), Director, Screenplay, Score and Song.

La La Land opens in cinemas this Friday

"This is a film for dreamers," Stone said when accepting her award for her performance in the Damien Chazelle-directed film. "I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world… [and] to any creative people who've had the door slammed in their face… or anybody anywhere that feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it within themselves to get up… I share this with you."

Gosling paid tribute to his wife, actress Eva Mendes, in his acceptance speech and dedicated his Golden Globe to his brother-in-law, Juan Carloz Mendez, who passed away from cancer last Spring.

"I would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," said Gosling.

"If she hadn't had taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else other than me up here today. So sweetheart, thank you."

There was disappointment on the night for all the Irish nominees: actors Caitriona Balfe, Colin Farrell and Ruth Negga and the movie Sing Street.

There was disappointment for the Irish hopefuls

The awards night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills included a number of references to US President-elect Donald Trump, with Meryl Streep stealing the show with her acceptance speech. She hit out at Trump for what she described as his "instinct to humiliate" and called on the press to hold those in power to account.

In the other Golden Globe film categories, the Oscar-tipped Moonlight was named Best Film (Drama), while favourite Casey Affleck won the Best Actor (Drama) award for his performance in Manchester by the Sea. Like La La Land, Manchester by the Sea opens in cinemas this Friday.

There was a surprise in the Best Actress (Drama) category with Elle star Isabelle Huppert taking home the gong instead of Natalie Portman, who had been the favourite to win for her performance in Jackie. Elle was also named Best Foreign Film.

As expected, Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences but there was another surprise winner for Best Supporting Actor: Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Moonlight star Mahershala Ali had been tipped to win.

Attention now turns to the BAFTAs in London on February 12, with the full list of nominees to be announced on Tuesday morning. The Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24, with the biggest movie night of the year taking place on February 26.

