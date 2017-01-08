Dancing with the Stars lit up RTÉ screens earlier this evening as the world's most popular dancing extravaganza reached our shores, hosted by Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne.

The eleven stars and their dancing partners kicked off proceedings with the classic Putting On The Ritz by Neil Diamond.

With all 11 celebrities on the show for the first two weeks, this first episode gave adequate floor space to the five male celebrities giving and their individual partners.

First up was Des Bishop and his partner Giulia Dotta who danced the tango to Astor Piazolla's instantly recognisable standard, Libertango.

“Hot, hot, hot… " enthused judge Julian Benson. "I felt like I was in Buenos Aires in that dark club looking at you”. Judge Brian Redmond thought Des should be less aggressive next time, but agreed that the tango was a great opening number. He scored an 18 from the judges.

“How tanned is tan?” asked judge Loraine Barry after Hughie Maughan and his partner Emily Barker cha cha’d their way to King by Years & Years. Julian enthusiastically praised Hughie for his entertaining performance, but all three judges agreed that his technique needs to be worked on. Brian suggested that his foot action will improve by developing a straight leg. He scored a 15 from the judges.

Aidan O’Mahony and his partner Valeria Milova danced salsa to Fireball (Pitbull.) Brian was impressed by his lift work and said it was a solid start in the competition. Lorraine was disappointed he wasn’t wearing his shorts, while Julian labelled Aidan a dark horse. He scored a 19 from the judges.

Dancing Dessy (Des Cahill) tackled the foxtrot with partner Karen Byrne as they danced to Van Morrison’s Moondance. Loraine was impressed by Des’s debut “The foxtrot is a gentleman’s dance, and you are a gentleman, some very good footwork continue developing so you can cruise around the floor.” Brian Redmond was also impressed and Julian labelled him “the darling of the dance-floor”. He scored a 16 from the judges.

Hometown’s Dayl Cronin danced the hip hop-infused Charleston to My Way (Calvin Harris) with his partner Ksenia Zsikhotska. Loraine called it “fabulous, absolutely wonderful”. Julian was also loud in praise.“That was just the Charleston personified, brought into 21st century, felt like I was in the Great Gatsby, clean, sharp and the dismount was lovely”. Brian disagreed with his modernization of the Charleston but Julian defended Dayl, saying it was about dancing but also about entertainment. He scored a 23 from the judges.

Next week, it’s the turn of the ladies to show the boys what to expect , with eliminations kicking off on the third week of the show.

Tune in every Friday night at 8.30pm to RTÉ One for Can’t Stop Dancing, the preview show for Dancing with the Stars hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy. Every week Can’t Stop Dancing goes behind the scenes.

Here are top five moments as the 12-week series kicked off.

1. Aidan O'Mahony's Dancing feat

Kerry footballer Aidan O'Mahony was a natural and there was a natural chemistry between him and his partner Valeria Milova on their Salsa number. A born athlete, O'Mahony had more than a touch of Flamenco duende and chutzpah (to mix the cultural references, what the heck.) Yet he was fortunate to have such a charismatic partner in his Estonian Pro-dancer Valeria. Even Valeria's wardrobe malfunction seemed to add to the allure of their feisty performance. "I was on fire," she says, dismissing with charm that errant shoulder strap. The lighting effect with those fire hoops was darn impressive too.

Aidan O'Mahony - Kerry chutzpah

2. The Judges Play it Nice

The three judges being very nice to the five guys (the girls are coming next week!). There was only some mild dissent between Julian and Brian about Dayl and Ksenia's Charleston routine. Then again, that mildness could flare up into something more petulant as the series progresses. Yet something tells us matters will remain civilised.

The Judges - Julian Benson, Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond

3. The Girls play it Nice

The girls being very nice and encouraging to the guys. Yes, even though they weren't in any contest tonight, the ladies were in attendance and indeed put on their own excellent group dance as guest spot.

4. Soothing the Fevered Cheek

That awwwwh moment during the post-routine chat when Ksenia reached up to - apparently - soothe with a tender caresss the fevered cheek of an emotional Dayl.

5. Hughie Maughan's tan

"I think I robbed everybody's fake tan, " said Hughie when Des Bishop casually mentioned that he hadn't applied any tonight. Who knows, we may yet see a Florida-style Des Bishop if he manages to get a hold of the tan.

Hughie and partner Emily