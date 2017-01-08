U2 are expected to announce two 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree shows in Croke Park this July, the first occasion on which the band will have revisited a studio album, specifically as tour record or theme.

The band are currently concluding their new album, Songs of Experience, whose expected release date is sometime in the Autumn.

The political climate in the US may have influenced matters relating to the release date, according to The Irish Times which newspaper indicates the likelihood of Monday's announcement.

The Joshua Tree album contained lyrics which sternly criticised the then US Republican president Ronald Reagan. Similarly, the band were vocal in their criticism of the Reagan administration during The Joshua Tree tour.US President-Elect Donald Trump may turn out be the object of similar villification from U2 on any Joshua Tree-revisited dates.

It is understood that The Joshua Tree tour will commence in Vancouver on May 12, proceeding through a series of American stadiums before alighting in Europe in July. It is expected that Noel Gallagher will be the supporting act on the European dates.