Celebrities from the world of music and the silver screen have lent their voices to a farewell tribute honouring President Barack Obama a he prepares to leave office.

In the video, “Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency,” celebrities have shared their favourite times over the last eight years during his time in the White House.

The video was shared just one day before the Obamas held a celeb-filled farewell party at the White House on Friday night.

In the video, Comedian Jerry Seinfeld admitted that knocking on the Oval Office window to get the president’s attention was “probably the peak of my entire existence.”

For Jerry Seinfeld, knocking on the Oval Office window was "the peak of my entire existence"

For many celebrities, simply seeing his 2008 election was their favourite moment.

Singer John Legend said, “I never cried before, from an election result,” with actress Kerry Washington echoing similar sentiments.

“You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the People.’ It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that ‘We,’” she said.

For many politically active celebrities such as actors Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, the achievements Obama made during his time in the White House are their favourite memories.

“When I was at the U.N. and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing, not only this generation but also future generations, it was inspiring,” DiCaprio said.

Oscar winner DiCaprio has been a vocal campaigner for action on climate change

“When he just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable, which is ‘What we’ve been doing hasn’t worked’ — which made all the sense in the world,” Tom Hanks said.

Ellen DeGeneres looked back on the funnier moments from the last eight years.

“The CVS experience with Michelle Obama was pretty cool and dancing with Barack at his birthday party. And he’s a good dancer. He should not get any flack for that — you’re a good dancer,” she said.

Others who weighed in with their experiences included actor Samuel L. Jackson, as well as basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. You can watch the video in full below.