Gary Barlow has said Take That's reunion nearly did not happen because the band members were almost too scared to attend the event that caused their comeback.

The boyband, who split in 1996, reunited 10 years later for a 2006 tour following the premiere of a documentary about the band in late 2005.

The film also coincided with the release of a greatest hits album, and the positive response encouraged Barlow and the rest of the band to hit the road on their Ultimate Tour.

But things might have turned out differently had they not arrived at the screening event, which Barlow told the Sun’s TV magazine they almost missed over fears of looking “desperate”.

The group performing on the Late Late Show

“We weren't going to turn up at that,” Barlow said.

“We turned our car back six times, the driver must have thought ‘What are they doing?’ We were like 'Oh, we can't do this’.

“We're going to look desperate, turn the car round,” he recalled.

“Then we went and there was this unbelievable reaction from the audience,” he said, “Two days later, after we'd come back down from this feeling that we hadn't felt in years, we were like, 'What do we do now?' We didn't have anyone advising us at that point, just the four of us sat in a bar.

“That's what was so beautiful about it. The flower grew again from that, just like when we started.”

Days later, Barlow, along with bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald held a press conference to say they were inspired to stage a comeback due to the positive reaction.

Following Jason Orange leaving the group, they have continued as a trio

A year later, in November 2006, Take That released their first post-split album Beautiful World - their first in 11 years - and it topped the charts, cementing their place once again in the music industry.

Since Take That's return to the spotlight, they have achieved four number one albums and four number one singles.

Orange left the band in 2013 and Barlow, Owen and Donald have continued releasing music and touring as a three-piece.

Days later, Barlow, along with bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald held a press conference to say they were inspired to stage a comeback due to the positive reaction.

A year later, in November 2006, Take That released their first post-split album Beautiful World - their first in 11 years - and it topped the charts, cementing their place once again in the music industry.

Since Take That's return to the spotlight, they have achieved four number one albums and four number one singles.

Orange left the band in 2013 and Barlow, Owen and Donald have continued releasing music and touring as a three-piece.