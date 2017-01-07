The SXSW Film Festival will premiere the new Terrence Malick film, Song to Song, starring Michael Fassbender, as its opening film.

Filmed in Austin, Texas which is the festival’s location, as well as Malick’s home-town, Song to Song stars Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman.

Official publicity summarises the film as a “modern love story set against the Austin music scene, where two entangled couples … chase success through a rock’n’roll landscape of seduction and betrayal”. Malick has cast a number of real-life musicians in the film, including Patti Smith, Lykke Li, Iggy Pop and Florence and the Machine.

Song to Song has been slow in realisation, as is customary with Mallick's considered projects and the director was filming Song to Song in Austin as far back as November 2011. Shooting was apparently completed in 2012, just before Knight of Cups, which was released in March 2016).

Malick has since completed the long-form Imax documentary Voyage of Time, which premiered at the Venice film festival in 2016.

The SXSW film festival runs from March 10-18.