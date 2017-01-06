UTV Ireland has aired its last news broadcast ahead of the channel changing to be3 on January 9.

The channel's Ireland Live news programme gave its last report on Friday January 6 at 5.30pm after two years on our screens.

Presenter Alison Comyn took to Facebook to mark the milestone, posting: "It was my privilege to anchor the very first Ireland Live news on UTV Ireland two years ago today, and I will present the very last one tomorrow.

"It's been an amazing experience, and I've loved every minute. Thank you to the incredible team I've worked with and I wish you all the best of luck for the future. We each have our own memories....these are my personal ones. I've had the time of my life...."

News reporter Aidan Kelly also tweeted about the ending of the series, tweeting that the team are "the most talented and hardest working bunch" of people he knows.

Honoured to have anchored first #IrelandLive news on #UTVIreland two years ago & last one today at 1730. An amazing team who broke the mould pic.twitter.com/uwjiDllj62 — Alison Comyn (@alisoncomyn) January 6, 2017

Don't miss the final @IrelandLive news on @UTVIreland @ 5.30. The most talented + hardest-working bunch of ppl I know. Here's to what's next pic.twitter.com/4vbSbFKwFD — Aidan Kelly (@AidanKelly) January 6, 2017

Appearing on the last ever @IrelandLive News. It's been fun. pic.twitter.com/mKmgK4z11n — Paul Colgan (@paulcolgan) January 6, 2017

On this day in 2015 I made my @UTVIreland debut working on a story about hospital overcrowding. 2yrs later, I finish here, doing same story. — Zara King (@ZaraKing_UTV) January 6, 2017

That's a wrap on @IrelandLive News. Loved every minute. Thanks for joining us on @UTVIreland for the last 2 years. x pic.twitter.com/miZJ3ULUjs — Zara King (@ZaraKing_UTV) January 6, 2017

UTV Ireland is being rebranded as be3 from January 9 as part of TV3's new three channel line-up, following the completion of a €10 million takeover of UTV Ireland by TV3's owner Virgin Media.

TV3 will be remain the group’s flagship channel and will be home to its home produced programmes including the police drama Red Rock, Gogglebox Ireland, currents affairs shows and soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

New channel be3 will be more "female focussed" and will screen a range of acquired programmes as part of its deal with ITV studios such as Midsomer Murders, Loose Women and Benidorm, along with children's shows while also offering a second chance to see various soaps.

3e will show the likes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as after-shows such as The Xtra Factor, Get Me Out of Here Now, Britain’s Got More Talent, along with the Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross chatshows.

News across all three channels will be provided by a new 'news hub', 3 News Ireland, which also launches on January 9.

Since the last Ireland Live bulletin was aired, people have been paying tribute to the team on Twitter.

Well done to all the @UTVIreland crew on the final @IrelandLive broadcast. Such pros right to the end. Certainly going to be missed! — Amanda Connolly (@tweets_amanda) January 6, 2017

Sad to see @utvireland news end. Always very professionally and intelligently put together. Best wishes to all — Stuart Clark (@stuartclark66) January 6, 2017

Well done to all the @UTVIreland crew on the final #irelandlive broadcast tonight. Absolute pros to the end. — Jennifer Stevens (@JenStevensDub) January 6, 2017

Best of luck to all those in @UTVIreland Brilliantly talented bunch with big things still to come @ZaraKing_UTV @AidanKelly @Kevin_UTV — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 6, 2017

Best of luck to everyone over at @UTVIreland this evening putting out their last ever news bulletin - knock the socks off them folks! — Maria ✏️ (@Maria_Shannon) January 6, 2017

All my thoughts with my friends in @UTVIreland today. They can walk away with their heads held high and pride in what they achieved. — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 6, 2017

Best of luck to my media sisters & brothers in @UTVIreland who broadcast their last bulletin today.They gave it a good go and can walk tall. — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) January 6, 2017

