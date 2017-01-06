The iconic front deck kiss between Jack and Rose in 1997's Titanic has been voted cinema's best ever pucker-up moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's characters enjoyed a tender smooch in the film's most iconic moment, and it beat off classic kisses from Lady and the Tramp's spaghetti-eating dogs and Ghost's Sam and Molly.

Han Solo and Princess Leia's special moment in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back also featured high in the poll of 50 greatest movie kisses.

The survey was completed by 2,000 UK adults and was commissioned by TV satellite channel TLC ahead of its new reality show Love at First Kiss.

"Kisses are such a big part of movies so it's fascinating to see which ones have had the biggest impact," a TLC spokesperson said.

"For many people, their first experience of a 'proper' kiss is likely to have been seeing one on screen. So perhaps respondents had a sense of nostalgia when it came to voting for their favourites."

In third place came Pretty Woman's fire escape snog, followed by the passionate smooch at the end of Dirty Dancing, and Bridget Jones's snowy clinch between Bridget and Mark.

The top ten also included Mary Jane and Peter Parker's upside down kiss, Breakfast at Tiffany's rain-soaked smooch and Gone with the Wind's iconic moment when Rhett Butler gave a damn about Scarlett O'Hara.

Here are the top ten movie kisses:

1: Titanic (kiss on the front deck of the Titanic)

2: Lady and the Tramp (kiss at the restaurant)

3: Ghost (Sam kisses Molly before he passes over)

4: Pretty Woman (on the fire escape)

5: Dirty Dancing (kiss at the end)

6: Bridget Jones's Diary (Bridget kissing Mark in the snow)

7: Spider-Man (Mary Jane kisses Peter Parker upside down on the roof)

8: Breakfast at Tiffany's (kiss in the rain at the end)

9: Gone With the Wind (Rhett Butler kisses Scarlett O'Hara and says 'You need kissing badly')

10: Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (Han Solo and Princess Leia's kiss)