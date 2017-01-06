The countdown in on for this year's Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening. John Byrne calls the likely winners in the top TV categories – with an Irish victory of sorts on the cards . . .

Best TV Series, Drama

Nominated: The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld

Who will win: This Is Us This category has been won by cable shows for the last ten years, but the hugely enjoyable, and massively empathic NBC drama This Is Us (which currently runs this side of the Atlantic on Channel 4 on Tuesdays) is set to break that grip. But, eh, Stranger Things have happened.

Who might win: Stranger Things

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Nominated: Atlanta, Blackish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent, Veep

Who will win: Atlanta One of those shows that seemed to come and go with a whimper on this side of the Atlantic, the first season of former Community star Donald Glover's Atlanta was smart, funny and very watchable – even though hardly anyone in Ireland seemed to notice it.

Who might win: Veep

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

Nominated: American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, The Night Of, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Who will win: The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story This must be the most nailed-down category as - despite very strong opposition from The Night Manager in particular - The People vs OJ Simpson should win, simply because on every level it's the best show in the category.

Who might win: The Night Manager

Best Actor, Drama

Nominated: Rami Malek (Mr Robot), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)

Who will win: Matthew Rhys (The Americans) Although it's pretty much under the radar over here as it goes out late on Sundays on RTÉ2, The Americans has been one of the greatest TV shows of recent years, with Matthew Rhys and Kerri Russell outstanding in the lead roles. Smart money's on Billy Bob though.

Who might win: Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)

Best Actress, Drama

Nominated: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Who will win: Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) Will this be the year Caitriona Balfe finally gets a win? No chance, really, as both Kerri Russell and Winona Ryder were hugely impressive in much better shows than Outlander. Russell should get it, but a resurrected Ryder seems to have a tidal wave of goodwill behind her.

Who might win: Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Actor, Comedy

Nominated: Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Nick Nolte (Graves), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Who will win: Donald Glover (Atlanta) Most (if not all) of these shows will be pretty much unknown in this part of the world, but while I haven't seen most of them, I loved Atlanta and I'd be amazed if Glover doesn't win for his brilliant work as an earnest college dropout named Earnest. Nice nod to Oscar Wilde there, eh?

Who might win: Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Best Actress, Comedy

Nominated: Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Who will win: She's already got four Golden Globes, but that won't stop Sarah Jessica Parker from landing a first win since the zeitgeisty Sex and the City days with the more downbeat Divorce. If there are no Irish winners on the night we can claim this one, as the show was created by our own Sharon Horgan. And SJP has a gaff in Donegal.

Who might win: Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)