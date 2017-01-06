Dancing shoes at the ready! Teresa Mannion, Des Cahill and Hughie Maughan introduced their professional dancing partners on tonight's Late Late Show.

Weather girl Teresa Mannion, whose dramatic report from the eye of a storm in Galway went viral last year, will be taking to the dancefloor with Irish Ballroom and Showdance champion John Nolan, who started dancing aged just three.

Sports broadcaster Des Cahill has partnered up with Karen Byrne, Ireland's top Latin dancer who represents Ireland worldwide in all major champions.

Meanwhile, Big Brother star Hughie Maughan has been paired with Ballroom and Latin Junior Champion Emily Barker.

Find out more about the dancers below:

John Edward Nolan (26)

John is from Kilkenny and has been dancing since he could walk! By age 3 he was already learning ballet, Irish dancing and set dancing. By six years of age John had taken to ballroom and he hasn’t looked back since. He has represented Ireland at World and European Championships and is Irish Champion in Ballroom and Showdance. The Kilkenny native has worked as a full time teacher in Ballroom and Latin from the past eight years and has been the head teacher in Xquisite Dance for the last five years.

Karen Byrne (24)

Karen is from Ballyfermot and has been dancing since the age of six. At the age of 14 she started travelling to Great Britain and Europe on her own to extend her dancing and teaching abilities with the help of the best teachers in the world. She now runs one of Ireland's biggest and most successful dance schools teaching adults and kids and is Ireland’s top Latin dancer. Karen still competes worldwide representing Ireland in all the major competitions and came first in Adult International Open Latin 2015.

Emily Barker (19)

Emily comes from Nottingham and began her dancing career at the age of seven, specialising in Latin and Ballroom. In 2010, Emily was crowned Ballroom and Latin Junior Champion and has represented the UK in many World and European Championships. Even though she is just 19 she has toured with the stage musicals, Burn the Floor, Rebellion in the Ballroom and Priscilla Queen of The Dessert.