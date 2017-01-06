Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led tributes to East is East star and Bollywood legend Om Puri, who has died suddenly at the age of 66.

Indian media reports say that the screen veteran, whose career spanned four decades, suffered a heart attack at his home in Mumbai on Thursday after returning from a film set.

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

Puri was nominated for a BAFTA for his portrayal of tough father George Khan in 1999 comedy-drama East is East, which was directed by Irish filmmaker Damien O'Donnell. He reprised his role as George in the 2010 sequel, West is West.

Puri's other English-language screen credits included the films Gandhi, City of Joy, Charlie Wilson's War and The Hundred-Foot Journey and the TV series The Jewel in the Crown and White Teeth. Among his key films in his native country were Arohan (The Ascent), Ardh Satya (Half Truth) and Dharavi (City of Dreams).

Among those paying tribute to Puri were his former co-stars and the actors he inspired.

The Fall's Archie Panjabi, who played Puri's daughter in East is East, said she was "devastated" to hear of his passing. "He was a true gem," she added.

Really sad that #OmPuri has passed away. A great man, a great talent, he taught me a lot. He was a guiding light whilst making #EastisEast — Chris Bisson (@ChrisBisson) January 6, 2017

Emmerdale's Chris Bisson, who also starred in the film as one of Puri's children, described him as "a great man, a great talent".

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar said the truth Puri brought to everything he did would never be matched.