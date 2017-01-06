Justin Bieber and Usher are in the all clear after a judge dismissed a $10 million copyright trial filed against them.

Devin Copeland, aka De Rico, and his cousin Mareio Overton accused 'The Biebs' and his mentor of plagiarising their 2008 song of the same name, but lost their argument in court.

“For good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED that all claims in this matter against Justin Bieber, Universal Music Corporation, and Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. (formerly known as The Island Def Jam Music Group) are dismissed with prejudice,” federal judge Arenda L. Wright Allen wrote on Thursday.

“It is further REQUESTED that the Clerk remove the above named Defendants from the heading of this case and forward a copy of this order to all parties.”

The lawsuit was originally dismissed in March 2014, but a federal appeals court, in a rare reversal in such cases, revived the case in June 2015, saying a reasonable jury could find the songs' choruses "intrinsically similar."

Somebody to Love was initially put on YouTube as a demo by Usher, with a version by Bieber appearing on the album My World 2.0 and a remix featuring both Bieber and Usher released in June 2010.