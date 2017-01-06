Ed Sheeran has brightened up January for his millions of fans by premiering not one but two new singles - and there's an Irish influence on the new album too.

After staying out of the spotlight in 2016, the troubadour took to Twitter to share singles Castle on the Hill and Shape of You with fans ahead of the release of his new album ÷ (Divide). Keeping with the mathematical theme, Sheeran's third LP follows + in 2011 and x in 2014.

He said he was releasing the two new tracks at the same time "'cause I've been away for a bit".

Co-hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday, Sheeran described the album as "schizophrenic" with "lots of different sounds" and confirmed to host Scott Mills that an Irish folk group feature on the record.

"They're called Beoga," said Sheeran. "They're from Northern Ireland; they are really, really talented. They came to my house to stay and we made some songs. Two of them have made the record. It's jammy, it's folky."

Sheeran described new single Castle on the Hill as "a love song to Suffolk". The track - destined to become a new Sheeran stadium anthem - has a driving beat and guitars that nod to U2.

Shape of You, Sheeran revealed, was originally written with Rihanna in mind but he decided to keep it for himself as he couldn't really see her singing a lyric about "Van the Man". A floor filler with a hip-hop beat, the track is powered by an irresistible chorus, with Sheeran singing, "I'm in love with your body". The track was co-written with Snow Patrol's Jonny McDaid.

Reflecting on his year out of the public eye, Sheeran said he spent time with Eric Clapton - discussing longevity in the music industry - and had breakfast with Van Morrison.

"So many people come and go. People, who are bigger than me, next minute they're not there," he said.