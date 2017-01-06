Dublin model Thalia Heffernan is making her first foray into television with Dancing with the Stars Ireland, and the 21-year-old admitted that she's feeling the nerves ahead of Sunday night's debut.

She said she was "tentative" when she was first approached to do the show, before later realising: "This is an opportunity I can't pass up".

"It's exciting to be able to show myself off as a human being and show my personality and to be able to speak to an audience as me rather than in character", she told RTÉ Entertainment.

The well-known face on the Irish fashion scene admitted that she's feeling "more nervous than I've ever been before" as she prepares to take to the stage for the first time.

"I'm experiencing a whole new mixed bag of emotions that I've never felt before to be honest. I've never experienced anything like this before, so far I've been more nervous than I've ever felt before so I can only imagine how I'll feel on the night," she said.

Despite her nerves, the model said that her dance routine is "starting to come together now" after extensive rehearsals, but she fears that she may run into trouble when faced with the added pressure of the live studio audience and cameras.

"I don't know if it's going to fall straight out of my head or if I'll be able to keep myself composed enough to be able to do the dance. I'm hoping that I am, but I won't know until the night really!" she said.

The full Dancing with the Stars Ireland line-up

The 21-year-old says she's pretty much "coming from nothing" in relation to dancing, her only previous experience being some dance lessons when she was "really young but not in any way professionally".

The model says training for DWTS Ireland is the most difficult challenge she's ever faced.

"I've never done anything so difficult", she explained. "I never, ever thought it was going to be this hard. There's so many things to consider. When you're trying to remember steps as well as [how to hold] every part of your body it does become absolutely ridiculously difficult. Almost on the brink of impossible, but the more I practice the more natural it's starting to feel, even though it's the most unnatural feeling I've ever had!"

Despite her nerves about stepping on-stage on Sunday, she is enjoying the rehearsal period, particularly getting the chance to bond with her fellow contestants.

"I don't want anyone to go – I want it to stay like this forever! It's actually really good craic on set, everyone's really lovely and we all get on really well. Like the dancing, the relationships are all starting to build as well, we’re just getting closer and closer. It's going to be really sad when people start to get eliminated, that family bond starts to break up", she said.

"So many of us are in the same boat, we all have that same feeling of fear!"

4 days to showtime and everyone's still smiling! #dwtsirl pic.twitter.com/xqMqJ17gLM — Aoibhín Garrihy (@AoibhinGarrihy) January 3, 2017

Thalia is accustomed to donning glamorous clothing and extensive hair and makeup for her day job, but the model says DWTS is "a whole new world of glam".

"Pageant glam, it's mad!", she joked. "It's amazing, when else can you ever dress up like this, when do you get the experience to wear these things and dress up in a certain way. Even the posture, the poise you feel when you're wearing one of the dancing dresses and the shoes, it is truly magical, I can't deny that, it is a truly magical experience."

Thalia recently made headlines when her Instagram post about body positivity went viral. Her message really resonated with people, and she is sure she wants to continue to be a positive role model to young women.

"That's really what I want to do", she said. "If I can make one person smile in a day then I've done my job right. Because that's all that's important to me really is making sure that I can help someone, if I can help them in any way then I'm happy in myself. I'm hoping to continue to do that and to keep speaking my mind, and having a choice and being able to say what I want to say."

Dancing with the Stars Ireland debuts on RTÉ One on Sunday January 8 at 6.30pm.