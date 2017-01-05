The two biggest Irish chatshows are back on our screens this weekend after the Christmas break and there's a bumper line up of some of your telly favourites on the guestlist.

On Friday's Late Late Show actors Amy Huberman and Neil Morrissey will be on to talk about their new legal drama, Striking Out, which got off to a flying start last weekend.

Amy's new drama got off to a flying start last weekend

Despite a lukewarm response from critics, viewers flocked to social media to praise the first episode with fans calling it "incredible" and even the "best thing RTÉ have done since Love/Hate".

The writer of Huberman's other recent show, Can't Cope Won't Cope, Stefanie Preissner will also be dropping in while there's yet another appearance by Rubberbandit and 'voice of a generation' Blindboy Boatclub.

Stefanie Preissner joins Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

The articulate star made a memorable appearance just two months ago when he received widespread for his comments about a range of topics ranging from mental health issues to feminism.

"There's a crisis in this country with young men. A lot of the mental health issues that are happening are with young men. I personally think that what these young men need is feminism", he said.

"There's a crisis in this country with young men. I personally think that what these young men need is feminism". #Blindboy #latelate pic.twitter.com/E0wdkc3INo — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 19, 2016

Ahead of Sunday's first tip to Dancing with the Stars, three of the contestants, Hughie Maughan, Teresa Mannion and Des Cahill, will be also be on to discuss their preparation, while RTÉ's Washington Correspondent Caitriona Perry will also be chatting to Tubs about the recent US Presidential election.

Laura Whitmore is a guest on The Ray D'Arcy show this Saturday

On Saturday, its the turn of another darling of the small screen to grace the hotseat as Laura Whitmore joins Ray D'Arcy to chat about a range of things including her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and a move into acting.

There will also be a visit from broadcaster and former Minister Ivan Yates who will chat about what he calls his "grey gap year" when he travelled around the United States with his wife, while the new Operation Transformation leaders Mairead Redmond, Chris McElligott, Marie Grace, Sean Daly and Yvonne Keenan-Ross will do their first TV interview.

The Late Late Show, Friday 9.30pm and The Ray D'Arcy Show, Saturday, 9.45pm on RTÉ One.