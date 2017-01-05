After taking a much-earned downtime, pop maestro and honorary Irishman Ed Sheeran is set to finally bring fans some new material on Friday – here's what we know so far.

The break

After 5 years of non-stop recording and touring, Sheeran decided he needed a break, and who could blame him. Going out on a high – having just sold out three nights at London's Wembley Arena and two in our own Croke Park, and with a string of chart-topping hits still getting almost-constant radio play – the singer decided it was time to lay low.

Taking his decision to step away from the limelight seriously, Sheeran not only took a break from releasing music, but he also switched off from social media, with his last post coming on Instagram and Twitter on December 13, 2015.

The post explained that he would be taking a break from his phone as he found himself "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes". Promising fans that he would return in 2017, he added that his highly-anticipated third album would be "the best thing I have made thus far."

We don't know much about what he's been up to since apart from making a cameo in the recent Bridget Jones movie - with a GAA GO top of course, writing the winner's single for the X Factor, duetting with Snow Patrol at a Derry wedding, oh and getting his face sliced open by Princess Beatrice with a sword while pretending to knight James Blunt. As you do!

Ed shows his love of Ireland on stage at Croke Park and in Bridget Jones' Baby

The return to social media

Exactly a year to the day of his social media hiatus, Sheeran returned on December 13, 2016 by posting a blue square to his accounts. Fans immediately went into a frenzy speculating that this could mean one thing, and one thing only, Ed's back, and there's new music on the way.

It wasn't until New Year's Day, when he no doubt started the year off on a high for his followers, that he posted a video to his accounts revealing that there would be some new material coming bright and early on Friday (5am GMT if you really want an early start!).

The new release

So far each day of the year has seen Sheeran share a little something with his fans ahead of the big release on Friday. He posted two videos, one with the words "When I was six years old I broke my leg..." and the other reading, "The club isn't the best place to find a lover..."

When I was six years old I broke my leg... pic.twitter.com/IDIoHf5h8b — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 3, 2017

The club isn't the best place to find a lover... pic.twitter.com/SKmXJQZilu — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 4, 2017

We can only imagine that these are lyrics from the song we're about to receive.

Today, however, he tweeted a division symbol. With his first two albums titled + and x, it seems only right that he should follow suit and choose another mathematical symbol for his third studio album. Could Ed go full Beyonce and treat fans to a surprise album on Friday? We don't want to get our hopes up, but stranger things have happened.

÷ — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 5, 2017

The future

So with new music on the way on Friday morning – what will Sheeran do next? He'll be on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show from 7am for a start, with the musician telling fans to tune in to hear "my brand new music." He's a big enough star that the show could devote the time to playing a full album, but at the very least it'll be a new tune or two.

His new album will almost certainly top the charts here for a long time

No doubt whatever it is though, it'll be straight to the top of the charts and straight into our heads for weeks to come. x spent sixteen weeks at the top of the Irish charts and sold well in excess of 150,000 copies here alone and was certified ten times platinum.

Not only does he rule the airwaves, he's a big fan of live performances... There's still a free concert slot in Croke Park next summer right?