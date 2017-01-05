Next Sunday's Golden Globe awards will feature a special tribute to Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Talking to People Magazine, Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman said: "We do realise there were some special circumstances of a very recent nature that happened and we'll be acknowledging that.

"Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild."

This comes on the back of news that Leonardo DiCaprio will be presenting at this year's Golden Globes on Sunday (January 8), alongside Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the official Golden Globes account stated: "We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8!"

Meanwhile, in his first interview since the double tragedy, Carrie Fisher's brother Todd Fisher told ABC's 20/20 that the deaths were simultaneously "horrible" and "beautiful".

"From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny," he explained. "She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.

"My mother loved helping her and watching after her . . . I think she'll be of great assistance in heaven with Carrie."

Debbie Reynolds apparently suffered a fatal stroke less than 24 hours after her daughter Carrie Fisher died from suspected cardiac arrest in a Los Angeles hospital, after collapsing on a transatlantic flight.