The sparkles have been sewn to the costumes, the spray-tans have been applied and the Cuban heels have all been polished.

All the stars have been revealed for RTÉ's new series with 11 celebrities trying to learn the salsa, foxtrot and rhumba in a bid to impress the judging panel.

But who are the Dancing With the Stars class of 2017?

Aidan O'Mahony, Age 36, Kerry GAA Player

Famous For: Five All Irelands, three NFLs, seven Munster Championships and two GAA All-star Awards.

I’m delighted to be taking part in Dancing with the Stars, this will be my first time and probably last time ever doing something like this. I’m looking forward to having a laugh and more importantly giving the public a laugh.

Aoibhín Garrihy, Age 29, Actress

Famous For: Former Fair City actress playing the role of Neasa Dillon for five years in Carrigstown. You may also recognise her from the second series of The Fall.

I am so delighted to be involved in the very first Irish Dancing with the Stars in all its glittering glory! As an actor, the opportunity to learn a completely new art form in a very short space of time is both an exciting and nerve-racking concept.

Dayl Cronin, Age 23, Hometown singer

Famous For: Being one-sixth of Louis Walsh's boyband Hometown.

I am used to dancing a bit on stage but this is a totally different ball game. Our style is a bit more hip hop and this show is all about ballroom and Latin which are totally alien to me!

Denise McCormack, Age 41, Actress

Famous For: Starring as Fran's wife in RTÉ's Love/Hate. She also plays Bridget Kiely in TV3's Red Rock.

I leaped off the couch when I got the call for Dancing with the Stars. I'm a massive fan of the show and have always said I'd love to do it.

Des Bishop, Age 41, Comedian

Famous For: Carving out a successful career in stand-up comedy in Ireland as well as creating a string of acclaimed TV series, including The Des Bishop Work Experience (2004), Joy in the Hood (2006), In the Name of the Fada (2008) and most recently, This is Iceland with Des Bishop (2016).

I can't think of a better way to spend the next few months - if I last that long! At my age, to learn something completely new like ballroom dancing is an amazing opportunity.

Des Cahill, Age 57, RTÉ Sports Broadcaster

Famous For: Hosting The Sunday Game.

I have very little dance experience so my dancing shoes definitely need a polishing, but I am really looking forward to giving it my best shot!

Dr Eva Orsmond, Age 50, TV Doctor

Famous For: Her role on weight-loss reality TV show Operation Transformation.

I am extremely lucky to have an opportunity like this and it could not have come at a better time in my life. I have always wanted to learn to dance and to really focus my time on it but I have never had the time.

Hughie Maughan, Age 22, Big Brother Runner-Up

Famous For: He narrowly missed out on winning the most recent series of Big Brother UK by a reported 0.5%.

I’m really looking forward to the challenge of Dancing with the Stars. You never know, I could be the new Patrick Swayze or I could look as rubbish as a cat on ice skates.

Katherine Lynch, Age 45, Actress and Comedian

Famous For: Her RTÉ comedy sketch shows over the past ten years including, Katherine Lynch's Working Girls, Katherine Lynch's Wonderwoman and Katherine Lynch's Single Ladies.

I am scared shitless! I am the proud owner of two left feet and they have a very dysfunctional relationship.

Teresa Mannion, Age 55, RTÉ News Reporter

Famous For: Last year's viral news report on bad weather and coining the catchphrase - "Don't make unnecessary journeys, don't take risks on treacherous roads and don't swim in the sea".

News throws up its challenges but Dancing with the Stars is a different kind of stress!

Thalia Heffernan, Age 21, Model

Famous For: Strutting herself around the globe and being known as one of Ireland's top models.

I am so excited about participating in the show. I get to test my mettle in other disciplines – I enjoy any chance to dance and this is an opportunity to show the real me.

You can catch the first episode of Dancing with the Stars, Sunday, RTÉ One at 6.30pm.