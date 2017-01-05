Acting legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died just days apart, will be laid to rest beside each other after a joint funeral later today.

Todd Fisher said his mother and sister would be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles the final resting place of a number of celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.

Eighty-four-year old Debbie Reynolds, who's best known for her role in Singin' in the Rain, died from a suspected stroke one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died in hospital.

The Star Wars icon passed away following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Todd Fisher said that shortly before Reynolds fell ill, she had expressed a wish that her daughter would be buried at the spot where she herself planned to be buried.

Debbie Reynolds "really wanted to be with Carrie"

He recently spoke about the death of his mother and sister in an interview with ABC News during which he insisted that Reynolds did not "die of a broken heart" and revealed that in her final moments she "really wanted to be with Carrie and did not want her to be alone."

"Within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out. And within 30 minutes, she technically was gone," he said.

"We're broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible, it's beautiful, it's magical they are together, it's beyond words, it's beyond understanding."

When he confirmed news of Reynolds' death he revealed that her last words were about her late daughter.

She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'. And then she was gone.

Earlier this week, Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd broke her silence to pay tribute to her late mother and grandmother saying she had “no words” to describe how she felt when they died barely 24 hours apart.

She posted a photograph on the three of them together on Instagram along with a caption thanking the public for the support over the past two weeks.

Lourd is the only child of Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, from whom she split in 1994.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist", she wrote.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."