Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on the Donald Trump-starring reality series The Apprentice, has joined the US President-elect's White House staff.

The Ohio native, who appeared in the first season of The Apprentice in 2004 and also on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 and The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. A large part of her job will be in the area of community outreach.

Manigault was fired by Trump during her stints on the Apprentice but remained in touch with the business mogul and joined him on the campaign trail, serving as his director of African-American outreach. She is an ordained Baptist minister with a PhD in Communications.

In 2014, she gave her backing to Democrat Hillary Clinton's bid to become the first female president of the United States and also supported President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.

❗️I'm Ready for Hillary. Are you❓ #Hillary2016 - RT and ask your friends to join @readyforhillary: http://t.co/jhOk6W6YIF — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) November 18, 2014

It is not the first time Manigault has worked at the White House: during the Clinton administration she worked for US Vice President Al Gore.

During an appearance on US television show Frontline last September, Manigault said Trump would win the US Presidential election and that critics would "have to bow down to President Trump".

Omarosa Manigault with Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on the campaign trail in Charlotte, North Carolina last October

"It's everyone who's ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe," she added.

In July of last year, Manigault announced her engagement to Dr John Allen Newman, a pastor in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

She had previously been engaged to the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan, who died in September 2012 from complications arising from a heart attack he suffered two months earlier. Manigault had performed CPR on The Green Mile star at the home they shared while awaiting the arrival of emergency services.

Michael Clarke Duncan and Omarosa Manigault in September 2010

During her appearance on The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, she played in honour of Duncan and for his favourite charity, the Sue Duncan Children's Center in his native Chicago.