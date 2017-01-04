Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his fiancée Mara Lane have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

According to E! News, film producer Lane gave birth to their son on December 15 in the couple's own home and the baby was delivered by a midwife.

A source told the website that they have named their firstborn Wolf Rhys Meyers.

Lane revealed the couple's exciting baby news on her Instagram page in December, posting a photo of her alongside Santa as they displayed their rotund bellies, with the caption: "#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord #SantaBelly".

This is the first baby for Lane and the Irish actor, who has not yet publicly commented on the baby news.

Actress and producer Lane has been keeping her followers updated about her pregnancy on Instagram, taking to the social media site to share some photos of her pregnancy outfits.

In one, she is reclining in a hammock in her "official pregnancy dress" which she said she picked up for "3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland".

Another post shows the heavily pregnant Lane cupping her belly as she poses beside a Christmas tree, wearing her "other official prego wego dress".

She says their baby is "super conscious, connected & aware" and has not let her "eat much meat" through her entire pregnancy.

Meyers and Lane began dating in December 2013 and reportedly got engaged 11 months later.