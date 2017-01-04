Janet Jackson welcomed her first child at the age of 50 this week, joining a group of celebrities who became mothers later in life.

Take a look at some of the other celebrity mums who have become parents at a later age.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla Aubry, with model Gabriel Aubry in 2008, at the age of 41. She added to her brood in 2013 with Olivier Martinez with the birth of their baby boy Maceo, aged 47.

The 50-year-old actress later said that she was shocked by her second pregnancy as she had been "kinda pre-menopausal", adding: "I didn't think it was possible at my age.

"Nahla prayed and prayed for him for like a year and a half for a baby and a bunk bed and she got both of those things," she said.



Eva Mendes

Actress Eva Mendes became a first-time mother at the age of 40 when she welcomed daughter Esmeralda with fellow Hollywood star Ryan Gosling. Two years later, the A-list couple welcomed their second daughter Amada Lee, when Mendes was 42.

She said after her first baby was born: "I'm completely exhausted. I thought my wild nights were over but these are some of the wildest nights I've ever had."



Geena Davis

The Thelma & Louise actress welcomed her first child, daughter Alizeh, with husband Reza Jarrahy in 2001 at the age of 46. The couple then welcomed twin boys Kian and Kaiis in 2004 when Davis was 48.

She has said of being an older parent: "If I'd had kids earlier, I could easily have become one of those mothers who over-involve themselves and try to live life through their kids ... In my case, I became a parent with exactly the right person, at exactly the right time."

Gwen Stefani

No Doubt star Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale welcomed their third son Apollo in 2014, when she was 44. The popstar and Bush frontman were already parents to sons Kingston and Zuma.

Stefani previously said that her youngest son Apollo was a "miracle" baby as her eldest son Kingston prayed for her to have another baby.

She joked: "He has a direct link to God, basically. He asked me, 'Mom, are you gonna have a baby? I want you to have a baby.'"

"I was like, 'It's over,'" she recalled telling her eldest son. "'We're not having any more. This is our family.'"

But Kingston was not to be deterred, praying every night for a new sibling. Stefani said: "And four weeks later, I was pregnant!"



Madonna

Pop superstar Madonna welcomed her second child, son Rocco Ritchie, with film director Guy Ritchie at the age of 41 in 2000. The singer was already mother to daughter Lourdes, and later adopted two children, David Banda and Mercy.



Geri Horner

44-year-old singer Geri Horner recently revealed that she is expecting a baby with husband Christian Horner.

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of herself and her growing baby bump on Instagram over Christmas, with the message: "My best pressie is in my tummy".

Horner - real name Halliwell - is already mother to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell.



Susan Sarandon

The actress gave birth to her third child, Miles Guthrie, in 1992 at the age of 45. The Rocky Horror Picture Show star - who has since split with Guthrie's father, Tim Robbins - already had two other children, a son and a daughter.

Julianne Moore

Hollywood star Julianne Moore welcomed her second child, daughter Liv, in 2002 at the age of 41. She was already mother to son Caleb with director Bart Freundlich.

Nicole Kidman

After struggling with infertility for years, Nicole Kidman welcomed her first daughter Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban in 2008, at the age of 41. The couple used a gestational surrogate for their second daughter. Kidman previously had adopted a son and daughter with her former husband, Tom Cruise.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek gave birth to her first child, baby girl Valentia in 2007 at the age of 41. The actress was overjoyed to start a family with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, telling People: "I had my child so late in life. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me."

Uma Thurman

Actress Uma Thurman gave birth to her third child, daughter Rosalind, in 2012, when she was 42. The daughter is her first with partner Arpad Busson. She was already mother to daughter Maya Ray, born in 1998, and son Levon, born in 2002, with ex husband Ethan Hawke.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey gave birth to twin boys in 2011 at the age of 41. Carey has since split with the twins' father, comedian Nick Cannon.