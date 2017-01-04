Renowned Irish music journalist Gavin Martin has a released a tribute to Irish blues and rock legend Rory Gallagher.

Former NME staffer Martin - who has interviewed a variety of musical greats, including Marvin Gaye, Van Morrison, James Brown, U2 and Madonna - is currently the music critic for the Daily Mirror, where he's interviewed and reviewed for the past 15 years.

The musical poacher-turned-gamekeeper has released The Revolutionary (For Rory Gallagher), which is the debut track from his album Talking Musical Revolutions.

That album will be released early this year, and coincides with the 40th anniversary of Alternative Ulster, the fanzine Martin started as a 15-year-old, which gave punk band Stiff Little Fingers the title of their celebrated anthem.

The Revolutionary (For Rory Gallagher) features Bristol band Family Jools, while the Talking Musical Revolutions album will contains even more Irish content that the tribute to Donegal's greatest guitarist.