Ellen DeGeneres has stated that gospel singer Kim Burrell will not appear on her show after making homophobic comments during a sermon.

Burrell referred to "the perverted homosexual spirit" during a sermon at a church in Houston, Texas, and had been due to sing with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later this week.

But the talk show host, who is a well-known advocate of gay rights, tweeted: "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

DeGeneres had been asked by fans to cancel Burrell's planned appearance and an online petition was launched.

In a video published after the sermon, Burrell said: "I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me."

The singer said she made "no excuses or apologies" for her comments. "I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said 'LGBT' . . . I said 'SIN'," she added.

"To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God."

She added "enemies" had posted only a portion of her original speech.

Williams and Burrell had been due to sing I See Victory from the soundtrack of the film Hidden Figures on the chat show on Thursday.