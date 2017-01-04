Woody Harrelson is reportedly the favourite to play Han Solo’s mentor in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off film.

The 55-year-old actor is being highly considered by casting directors’ and has begun initial discussions to join Alden Ehrenreich, who is confirmed to play the part of the young space smuggler in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller‘s Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film, according to Variety.

Alden Ehrenreich is confirmed to play the part of the young Han Solo

If cast, it is expected that The Hunger Games star will play an early mentor to Ehrenreich's Solo - originally played by Harrison Ford in four films.

Details surrounding the plot of Han Solo's next outing are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know it is to take place ahead of events in A New Hope just like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story did.

It has already been confirmed that Atlanta creator Donald Glover will be cast as Lando Calrissian and Game Of Thrones star Emilie Clarke in an as yet unknown role.

The spin-off is scheduled to land in cinemas during the summer of 2018 and production is slated to begin later this month.