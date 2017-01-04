Chris Pratt has revealed he missed out on a leading role in sports movie Moneyball because producers thought he was "too fat".

The 37-year-old actor, who is married to actress Anna Faris, admits the snub inspired him to get in shape and self-train as he couldn't afford a trainer.

"That was the first time I heard someone say, 'We’re not gonna cast you - you're too fat'," Pratt told Vanity Fair magazine.

"So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn't afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol."

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in 2009

The now Hollywood leading man also changed his audition technique to win over producers, adding: "Once you get smart about auditioning, you learn to audition before they say 'Action'.

"You walk into the room as the character. You let them think the person you are is close to the character they want. You make them think you already are that guy."

Pratt, who has a 4 year old son named Jack with Faris, admits while he is career driven, he would never put a role ahead of his family.

"There’s very few people in the world who I can expect to understand exactly what I’m going through," he tells the publication, explaining Jim Carrey gave him some sage advice at a party last year.

"(He said), 'There’s going to be a point in life where you’re going to have to prove that your family is more important to you than showbusiness'."

During a recent red carpet appearance for Pratt's new movie Passengers, Faris revealed that her husband upgraded her engagement ring and is "an incredibly romantic man".

"He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago," Faris told E! News. "I look [at it] and I'm like, 'I can’t believe it either!' He's an incredibly romantic man and I'm very, very lucky."

Pratt chimed in that the generosity goes both ways: "She got me a tractor, so we're kind of even!"