Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child at age 50 - a baby boy named Eissa.

The pop star and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son into the world on Tuesday and Jackson is said to have had "a stress-free healthy delivery".

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," the singer's representative said in a statement to People magazine.

"Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson has kept out of the spotlight during her pregnancy but did take to social media in late November to insist she was ''doing well''.

She shared at the time: ''Hey you guys.. It's been awhile.. but I'm still listening.. I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I'm doing well (sic)''

Jackson and Qatari businessman Mana married in 2012, and the singer in April postponed her Unbreakable world tour so they could focus on starting a family.

She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid-1980s, and with dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991 to 2000.