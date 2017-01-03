2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott has made a formal statement to the Gardai after he said he was the victim of an unprovoked attack on St. Stephen's night.

The 33-year-old DJ and television presenter joined Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline on Tuesday afternoon and gave an update on his recovery saying he is "going to be absolutely fine."

McDermott had been socialising with friends in Clondalkin in Dublin and left a pub by himself to get a taxi home.

While on the phone to his girlfriend as he walked to the taxi rank, he said he was jumped on from behind and ended up with a "bad concussion" after he hit his head on the concrete pavement.

Some coward jumped me from behind as I was walking down the road last night, got knocked unconscious. Brain scan, concussion. I'll find you! — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) December 27, 2016

McDermott underwent two brain scans in Tallaght hospital and says he is still suffering from headaches, balance problems, and says he has lost his sense of taste.

The DJ has now made a formal statement with the Gardai, who will look at the CCTV footage from the time in the hopes of identifying whoever is responsible.

"It was only yesterday I went to the Garda – I have a cousin who is a Garda and he went over a couple of days ago and flagged with them, making sure that the CCTV from the time wasn't wiped and whatnot," McDermott told Duffy.

"So I went and made my formal statement yesterday... There's a lot of cameras in the area, so I understand, but it depends on if it falls in a blind spot, whether they can identify the person."

Following an outpouring of support, McDermott shared a video to his Facebook page on December 29 thanking people and sharing details of the assault.