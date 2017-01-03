Irish novelist and playwright Sebastian Barry has won the Costa Novel Award for the second time for his book Days Without End.

Barry's work, set in the wars of 1850s America, has been hailed by judges as a "miracle of a book".

Barry won the Costa Book of the Year title in 2008 with his fourth novel The Secret Scripture, which has recently been turned into a motion picture directed by Jim Sheridan and boasting Rooney Mara, Aidan Turner and Jack Reynor among its all-star cast.

Debut non-fiction writer Keggie Carew won the Costa Biography Award for Dadland, her attempt to learn about about her father's past as he slips into dementia, while Alice Oswald has been named winner of the Costa Poetry Award for Falling Awake, a collection of poems written to be read aloud.

Brian Conaghan has taken the Costa Children's Book Award for The Bombs That Brought Us Together and non-fiction writer Francis Spufford won the First Novel Award for his debut work of fiction Golden Hill.

The five winning authors, chosen from 596 entries, will each receive a cash prize and will now compete for the overall 2016 Costa Book of the Year award.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster Penny Smith at Quaglino's in London on January 31.