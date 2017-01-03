A mother who gave birth to a "miracle" daughter thanks to a donation for IVF treatment from George Michael has said she "cannot thank him enough" for his generosity.

Jo Maidment appeared on ITV's This Morning with permission from Michael's family and revealed how she received a call from the late singer's assistant two days after she first appeared on the show in 2010 to talk about her struggle to have a baby.

"I got a phone call from a PA saying 'a businessman would like to donate some money for one cycle of IVF for you', she told presenters Philip Schofield and Davina McCaul.

"I didn't believe it at first ... and it took me a good few days to respond because that wasn't what I came on the show for, I wanted to help other people in my position.

"But then we agreed to it, because the PA said it was what this particular man wanted."

While the first round of IVF resulted in a miscarriage, frozen eggs from that IVF cycle enabled Maidment to be implanted once again, and in 2012 she gave birth to her daughter, Betsy.

Maidment today said her family are eternally grateful for the singer's generosity.

"I can't ever thank him enough for what he has done for me and my husband", she said.

Following the birth of her daughter she said the singer with flowers and a card, revealing that it was he who made the initial donation.

"It was a couple of days after we came home with Betsy and we had loads of cards and flowers, and there was a massive bouquet of flowers that came and I read the card that said:

Congratulations to you both. Lots of love to Betsy. Love from Michelle [his PA] and George Michael (AKA Anonymous) xx"

"Me and my husband read it hundreds of times to believe it".

George Michael's note of congratulations

Since the star's sudden death on Christmas Day, aged just 53, stories have emerged about anonymous donations he made to individuals and causes that moved him.

A similar story recently emerged after a contestant appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2008 in order to win money to fund further blood tests after IVF treatment had failed.

After only winning £3,000, she received a phone call the following day revealing that an anonymous donor was eager to gift her and her partner £9,000. It was only after the pop legend's death that she learnt that George Michael had made the anonymous donation.

Numerous stories have emerged about his generosity since his death

Lynette Gillard, who recently made a 650 kilometre round trip to lay flowers outside the late singer's home, has now vowed to name her baby after George.

"We definitely want to include George's name as a middle name when we have a baby and we'll be playing his music while I'm in labour" she told The Daily Mail newspaper.

"To do something so generous for strangers on TV - I just can't believe it. I wake up every day and think I'm in a dream".