The production company behind the Times Square New Year's Eve special has responded to Mariah Carey's claim that it deliberately destroyed her live performance as "defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd".

Carey was attempting to perform her 1991 hit Emotions when she realised there was no vocal track for her to lipsync over and failed to sing for most of her short set.

Shortly after the incident, Carey's publicist Nicole Perna told Billboard that Dick Clark Productions were to blame for the disastrous performance, saying the production crew knew her earpiece was faulty and "set her up to fail".

However, Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which also oversees the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, have hit back at the allegations.

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," the statement read.

"To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

It said that in "very rare instances" there are technical errors that can occur with live television. It said an initial investigation, however, indicated it had no involvement in the challenges associated with Carey's performance.

A source linked to the production said no technical problems were found. They said other performers at the event, including Gloria Estefan, rehearsed their performances while Carey used a stand-in.