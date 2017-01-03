George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has denied sending tweets speculating about the cause of the pop superstar's death and said his Twitter account was hacked.

The 53-year-old star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day by Fawaz. His publicist has said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death, however police said more tests needed to be carried out after a post-mortem examination last week proved "inconclusive".

Following his death a series of messages appearing on Fawaz's now-closed account which made reference to the musician having a history of self-harm and suggested that he may have taken his own life.

Fawaz however has denied ever sending the tweets and said his account was hacked.

"My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets" he told The Mirror newspaper.

"I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

Fans leave flowers and tributes outside George Michael's home

He also revealed he did not see Michael on Christmas Eve and bizarrely fell asleep in his car that night instead.

"I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night," he said. "The police know everything - that's the most important thing."

George pictured with his ex long term partner Kenny Goss

Fawaz began seeing Michael following the star's split from his former long-term partner Kenny Goss.

Michael officially announced in 2011 that his 15-year relationship with Goss had ended but said the pair had actually split around two years earlier.

