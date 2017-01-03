Bruce Springsteen questioned President-elect Donald Trump's competency during a recent interview saying the emotions he feels most in the wake of the election are ''disgust'' and ''fear''.

The Born In The U.S.A hitmaker doesn't believe the business mogul has the ''pure competence'' for the job but admits he still has faith in America.

''I've felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now," he added.

''It's as simple as the fear of is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Forget about where they are ideologically.

''Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?''

''America is still America.

''I still believe in its ideals, and I'm going to do my best to play my very, very small part in maintaining those things.''

Today is @springsteen day on https://t.co/KBRiPQLutw! I returned to Jersey to talk to the Boss! Great guy. Great talk! Do it up! pic.twitter.com/gLTxPsJK06 — WTF with Marc Maron (@WTFpod) January 2, 2017

Springsteen, who has been known to include political sentiments in his songwriting, says while he admits there's a lot to write about surrounding the vote to elect controversial candidate, he hasn't ''written about it''.

''I haven't written about it. It takes a while to digest all those things. I don't know if I will, 'cause, I don't go, ''Okay, I need a Trump album.

"That's what's got to come next," Springsteen added. ''I can make a record based on what I can write about at a given moment.

''Sometimes it ends up being topical. Sometimes it doesn't. But we've got a good arsenal of material right now, that we can go out and sort of put in service.''

The 67-year-old singer, who opened up about his long battle with depression and his difficult relationship with his father in his recently released memoir Born to Run, also discussed his past in the interview, and revealed his tumultuous past fulled his creativity as a songwriter,

''It's not how you become a rock and roll star. [It was the] chaos, tumult, disastrous relationships, humiliation, disempowerment, [and] weakness [that helped my creativity]".