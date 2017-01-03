Ben Affleck credits Robin Williams for his success in Hollywood and says he'll always feel "a huge debt" to the late actor.

Affleck, who starred in the critically acclaimed film Good Will Hunting alongside Matt Damon, acknowledges the film was a turning point in his career, and praises Williams for taking a chance on the 1997 movie and acting as his mentor.

“Most people can’t point to the moment that changed their life in such a dramatic way, but I can,” Affleck told The Guardian.

“It was the moment that Robin decided to take a flyer on that movie. I’ll always feel a huge debt to him although now I’ll never get to repay it.”

The 44-year-old actor added that Williams, who was found dead in what police said was a suspected suicide at his home in California in 2014, was the reason why he "got successful in this business".

"If Robin hadn’t done Good Will Hunting, Matt and I would still be sitting there today talking about how we could update that script.”

Good Will Hunting was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture, and won two: Best Supporting Actor for Williams and Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon.

Matt Damon (L) and Ben Affleck (R) pose with actor Robin Williams with their Oscars they won for Good Will Hunting at the 70th Annual Academy Awards

In the candid interview, Affleck, who shares three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 4, with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, admitted that becoming a father "makes you see the world differently."

“I’d always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years.

"When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them.

"I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately," he continued.

"There’s stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind."