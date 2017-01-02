Marvel movie Deadpool has emerged as the most illegally downloaded movie of 2016 in a top ten list that's dominated by superheroes and sequels.

TorrentFreak compiled the data using several statistics (including stats from public BitTorrent trackers) to release its annual list, with the Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool coming out on top.

That was followed by DC's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Marvel's Captain America: Civil War in second and third, respectively.

Hugely popular sequels Star Wars: The Force Awakens (fourth) and Finding Dory (ninth) also made the list, while Warcraft and Independence Day: Resurgence came sixth and seventh.

Other illegally-downloaded films that made the top ten include X-Men: Apocalypse (fifth), Suicide Squad (eighth), and The Revenant (tenth).

Deadpool may have topped the list of illegal downloads, but it still managed to be the sixth-biggest movie of the year in the USA, earning $363.1 million. Worldwide, it’s managed more than $783 million.

No wonder Reynolds and the Deadpool creative team are hard at work on the inevitable sequel.