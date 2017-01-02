A 'sale agreed' sign has gone up on the Bray home of singer/songwriter Sinead O'Connor.

The Dubliner's now former home, Montebello on Strand Road in the Wicklow town, went on the market last October for €795,000, considerably less than the €1.7m she is believed to have bought for it a decade ago.

It has not been disclosed how much O'Connor, who recently turned 50, has been accepted for the six-bedroom property, but it is understood to be close to the asking price.

It's understood that O'Connor has not lived at Montebello for some time and spent most of the past year in the United States of America.

Originally built in the 1860s, the house was extensively refurbished by O'Connor. It has a yoga room, four bathrooms and a playroom. Montebello is also situated in one of Bray's most desirable areas, and offers stunning sea views.