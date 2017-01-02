Therese MacGowan, the mother of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan died in a road crash in County Tipperary yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Gardaí said the car she was driving hit a wall near Silvermines shortly before 3pm.

Ms MacGowan was in her late 80s and lived in the locality. Local Labour TD Alan Kelly has described Mrs MacGowan's death as a terrible tragedy. "Along with her husband, they are held in high regard with great affection," he said. "She will be sorely missed by all the people in Silvermines and surrounds."

Therese, who was a traditional singer and dancer, hailed from County Tipperary while her husband, Maurice MacGowan is a Dubliner. Shane was born in Pembury, Kent in 1957 when the couple were living in England, and spent his early childhood in Tipperary before his family moved back to England when he was six and a half. He lived in Brighton and London and formed his best-known band, the Pogues in 1982.

The singer saluted his heart-felt love and deep appreciation for Tipperary in the lyrics of The Pogues song, The Broad Majestic Shannon. The singer also has a sister, Siobhán.