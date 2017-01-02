"I've got to say, he's the top bass player for me," says Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards of his one-time band-mate, bassist Bill Wyman who turned 80 in October 2016

"Bill Wyman is an incredible bass player, " Richards declared on a short video on his website, marking Wyman's 80th birthday. "I'm so always amazed by Bill's tastefullness in his bass playing. When I knock out a song, right, I say, `ìt goes like this Bill,' and then I hear what's he putting behind it, and I've got to say `this is a most discerning, very sensitive musician. I mean he might be embarassed by this, but I've got to say, he's the top bass player for me."

Wyman played with The Rolling Stones for over 30 years, until his wholly unexpected departure in December 1992.

“Playing with the Stones there was always such a lot of pressure,” the musician told The Telegraph in 2008. “The next album or single always had to be the best, or at least sell more. When we got together to play it was a great moment. Working with Charlie [Watts] was fantastic, and we’re still really close. But when I toured with the Stones it would take a month to practice all these songs we’d been playing for 30 years.”

Back in October, Van Morrison, Robert Plant and others joined Wyman and his Rhythm Kings in a concert at London’s Indigo Club. The tribute night celebrated American rhythm and blues and Wyman's place in the evolution of that music, as it invaded London in the so-called Swinging 1960s.

The Rolling Stones in the 1960s - Bill Wyman third from left